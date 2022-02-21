BELTON, Texas – Two local families hope the memory of their loved ones will carry on through generations of future Belton ISD students.

Shawn and Kelly Rhodes presented a $25,000 check on Friday to the Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation during halftime at the Lady Tiger soccer game. The money establishes the Bailey Rhodes Memorial Soccer Scholarship – which honors their daughter, Bailey, who died of leukemia in September 2020.

Nine-year-old Bailey attended Sparta Elementary, and was known as the Lady Tigers’ biggest fan.

The $1,500 scholarship will be awarded in the spring each year to a member of the Lady Tiger soccer team who will be attending college.

Friends and family of former Belton ISD coach Denise Petter hope to honor her memory with the establishment of the Denise Petter Memorial Scholarship. Petter died of brain cancer in July 2021.

She retired from Belton ISD in 2017 after 35 years of service. Petter served as a teacher and coach – including stints as head coach of cross country and track and field at Belton High School – and later was the district’s athletic business manager.

Petter’s family presented a $10,000 check to BEEF on Saturday which establishes a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded each spring to a senior Belton ISD athlete who runs cross country or track.

The check presentation happened during the district’s annual Big Red Relays event, which Belton ISD also renamed to the Denise Petter Big Red Relays in her honor.

BEEF was founded in 1992 to support Belton ISD student achievement and success by partnering with the community. At the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year, the non-profit organization awarded more than $273,000 in scholarships to about 130 seniors.

Source: Belton Independent School District