School districts take on STAAR test

WACO, Texas – The Waco Independent School District says schools will follow normal testing guidelines for STAAR testing – students will be spread out, and it will be a controlled environment.

“I don’t really have major concerns about having our students in person, because we do have the ability to space students and maintain safety,” says Deena Cornblum, Waco ISD Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction.

The Texas Education Agency is requiring the STAAR test to be taken in person for the 2020 – 2021 school year.

“So we can get a really better understanding and wrap our heads around where we need to go next with our students, due to some of the inconsistencies that we have encountered due to COVID and having school under these circumstances,” says Cornblum.

In a statement, the Killeen Independent School District says, “To remain in compliance with TEA, Killeen ISD is coordinating with parents of virtual learners to schedule a time during the testing window for their student to come to campus for the exams.”

Waco ISD says there will be allowances made for COVID-19 conditions.

“Let’s say a student is quarantined and not able to come on testing day. Then the paper-based assessment can only be given on those schedule days. However, we could void that test booklet and move that student to an online test within that five-week window, and they will still have the opportunity to take the test that way.”