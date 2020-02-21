School threat at Connally High leads to one juvenile in custody

A student accused of making a threat against Connally High School in Lacy-Lakeview Thursday is now in custody.

Connally High School Police Chief Ronnie Price says officers investigated the threat and quickly determined the suspect’s identity. He says the student has now been placed in juvenile custody.

The student’s name is not being released at this time. Chief Price also says the manner of the threat must remain under wraps because this is still an active investigation.

We will have more information as it is released.