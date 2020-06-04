Scooters coming to Waco this month

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco announced on Facebook that Blue Duck Scooters will be coming to their streets some time this month.

The company and the city have been working on a deal since December and have a one-year pilot contract, after which Waco can choose to extend the contract.

Currently, Blue Duck’s scooters have been stashed away and their program has been put on hold, according to their senior director of partnerships, Megan McNamara.

“When COVID-19 started, we thought the best thing to do was to remove our scooters from the streets and the communities we are operating in and to temporarily pause our operation,” McNamara said.

With the scooters set to hit Waco this month, they may be the only one of the company’s eight markets with scooters for at least a few weeks.

“Waco will probably be launching kind of ahead of resuming operations in the rest of our markets,” McNamara said. “We’re looking potentially at resuming operations some time in July for the other markets that we’re in.”

When they bring their 150 scooters with them, Blue Duck wants to make sure everything stays local and is not outsourced.

“We’ll hire a local team and we’ll secure local warehouse space so we have employees on the ground in every market,” McNamara said. “Our operations team makes sure we’re maintaining a level of safety and cleaning that is very important.”

While scooters will be available all around town, they will be barred from at least two popular spots in Waco.

“We have geo-fencing capabilities that allow us to create a system area and kind of make boundaries,” McNamara said. “The geo-fenced areas where people will not be allowed to ride scooters do include Baylor campus, as well as Cameron Park.”

The company already believes Waco is a great fit.

“[Waco has] done a lot of development with [their] downtown plan, and I think that it is just a good market,” McNamara said. “It kind of fits into the type of market we enjoy working with.”

Both the city’s announcement nor the company’s release specify a date for when the scooters will be available, only saying it should be “mid-June.”