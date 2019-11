WACO, Texas – Waco Solid Waste Services is having a Scrap Tire Day for residents.

The event will take place Saturday from 7:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at 501 Schroeder Drive. It is an important opportunity for residents to rid their properties of tires, which can serve as a habitat for mosquitoes and rodents.

The event will also help to keep the local environment clean and safe.