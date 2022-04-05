ABBOTT, Texas – Local law enforcement is on the lookout for a man impersonating an officer.

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department posted on social media Tuesday morning that authorities have received a report Friday of a young woman being pulled over on northbound Interstate 35 in Hill County, near Abbott. She was pulled over by a man in an unmarked Chevrolet Suburban with flashing red, white, and blue internal lights.

The woman noticed tha the badge the man presented at her window had no number, and she called 9-1-1. She was informed there were no officers reported being in this area and making traffic stops. The woman reported that the man started screaming at her to get out of the car when she refused to roll down her window. She informed the man that she called 9-1-1 and law enforcement was en route, at which time the man fled the scene.

In addition to the fake badge, the man was reported to be wearing a gun and a cowboy hat. The first three letters of the license plate were reportedly 1MC. If you have any information about this man, you can call the Hill County Sheriff’s Office at 254-582-5313.

Lacy Lakeview PD says that if at any time you feel unsafe or question the validity of the officer approaching your vehicle, you are encouraged to call 9-1-1. The department also says to look for a safe spot to pull over, preferably well-lit. Be sure to slow down, and to activate your turn signal/flasher. This indicates that you intend to pull over within a reasonable distance. You should remain calm and roll down your window. If it’s dark, be sure to turn on the interior lights. Do not reach for anything unnecessary, especially under your seat. The officer will usually ask for your license and insurance. If you need to reach for your wallet or into your glove compartment, just let the officer know. If you are given a ticket, request a court date if you feel you have been wrongly charged – this is the time to address any discrepancies.