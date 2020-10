FORT HOOD, Texas – A search is underway for a missing Fort Hood soldier.

According to Fort Hood, Pfc. Edward Casteel has been missing since October 7th. He was seen leaving Fort Hood by himself just after midnight, and did not report for duty later that morning.

No foul play is suspected. Casteel has no history of leaving the post without permission.

A Facebook group has been created since Casteel’s disappearance.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center