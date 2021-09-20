Search continues for missing Freestone County child

The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office reports that the search is continuing for a child taken during a supervised visit from a home near Fairfield Saturday.

A statement from the sheriff stated that the FCSO is continuing to work with various agencies in and out of the state as they work toward locating and insuring the child is safe.

The latest statement issued said that the mother has so far made no attempt to make contact to provide information on the child’s status.

The sheriff’s office issued a statement that at approximately 615 PM Saturday, 27-year-old Dolly Blassingame was having a supervised visit with a child she does not have custody of at this time.

Deputies said that during the visit Blassingame went to her car, was able to get the child in the car with her and leave before another family member could retrieve him.

She threw her phone out of the window as she was leaving.

The child is seven-year-old Lincoln Jay Lopez, who was wearing a red shirt with a soccer ball on it, red shorts, black shoes and black and blue glasses at the time.

Dolly Blassingame is driving a white 2003 GMC Envoy bearing TXLP JRW1156. Last seen leaving County Road 1250 Fairfield, TX.

Lincoln Lopez has been entered as a missing child and investigators are saying they are in the process of obtaining arrest warrant for Dolly Blassingame.

If you have any possible information that could be helpful regarding Dolly Blassingame or Lincoln Lopez, you are asked to please contact the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office at 903-389-3236, and press 1 at the prompt.