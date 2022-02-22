WACO, Texas – UPDATE: Numerous interviews and inquiries have been conducted ever since the original report of the disappearance of Waco man John Mauhar.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Monday that the wooded area around Mauhar’s last known location has been searched a number of times by officers on foot, by using K-9s, by drone and by helicopter. The lake has been searched numerous times by boat, not only by Texas Parks and Wildlife, but by local individuals with sonar equipment onboard.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Dive team scanned the area Monday, using their sonar equipped search and rescue boat. The sonar equipment used in this search is very high-tech advanced underwater imaging technology. The Parks & Wildlife officers spent several hours searching the lake not only near the cabins, but an extended area surrounding the location.

At this point authorities are saying that Mauhar is not in the area.

Mauhar is 6’0″, weighs 220 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair, and is balding with a beard.

(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

Mauhar checked into the Little Rocky Lodge in Laguna Park on January 28, and was last heard from through a text message the Friday before. Friends became concerned after failed attempts to reach John on his phone and contacted the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigating officers found Mauhar’s room to be unoccupied – however, his car, phone and personal belongings were all found in the room.

Mauhar suffers from medical conditions, and can become disoriented at times due to his treatments and medications.

If you have any information on Mauhar’s whereabouts, you can contact the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2362.

Source: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office