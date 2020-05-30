Search Continues for Vanessa Gullien, Missing since April 22nd.

Belton, Tx- The family of Vanessa Gullien continues their search near Lake Belton, now into a month since Vanessa was last seen.

The search was organized by Vanessa’s sister, who says she and the family feels that something is being hidden from them . The search was organized around Miller Springs Park, where more than 50 searchers organized, along with boats and ATV’s to aid in the search.

Vanessa Gullien was last seen April 22nd in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment wearing a black t-shirt and purple fitness-type pants. Anyone with information should contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at 254-287-4001. They can also contact their local law enforcement agencies.