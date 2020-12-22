Search following Limestone County shooting incident brings one arrest

Multiple law enforcement agencies helped track down a suspect in a Limestone County shooting and assault incident Monday, with one person being arrested.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reports that it was about 12:30 p.m. that they got a call of a disturbance involving weapons at a rural location on Limestone County road 462 near LCR 460.

Deputies responded and were told that a man had fired a weapon at one person and had also assaulted that victim’s girlfriend.

When the suspect’s identity was learned, it was determined that he was already wanted by Limestone County for three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and another felony count of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office photo

The suspect attempted to elude deputies but was later found hiding on the roof of a friend’s house.

At that point he was taken into custody without further incident or harm to any of the law enforcement personnel involved.

He was taken to the Limestone County Jail. His identity was not released as of midday Tuesday.

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens, Texas Department of Public Safety, Mexia Police and Fire Departments, Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Coolidge Police Departments provided assistance.