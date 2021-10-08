Search for missing Grimes County boy enters third day

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas – The search for a three-year-old boy has entered its third day in Grimes County.

Officials say Christopher Ramirez disappeared Wednesday afternoon after following a dog into the woods. He was last seen in the 10000 block of Deer Park Lane in the Foxfire Subdivision in Plantersville.

Searchers spent the majority of the last two days looking for the boy, and were back out on Friday to search for him.

Officials say the dog they believe Christopher followed returned to the neighborhood – but Christopher did not.

The Sheriff’s Office says search operations will continue throughout the day and night. Christopher speaks Spanish, and may understand only Spanish. There are over 150 members of law enforcement and volunteers assisting in this search.

Officials say Christopher was last seen wearing a lime green shirt and mickey mouse shoes. If you have any helpful information, you can call the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151. You can also call 9-1-1.

Sources: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, Grimes County Sheriff’s Office