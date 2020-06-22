Search for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen continues near Leon River

LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas – The search for Vanessa Guillen continues with a search team in Bell County.

Search crews have been in and out of a field located on FM-436, near the Leon River.

There have also been some search boats entering the river, and they have also sent several ATVs out in the field.

EquuSearch started its search on Sunday, and they say they have a good reason to be in this area. The Texas Rangers, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Game Wardens are also assisting in this search.

For more information on this investigation, you can view our previous story here.