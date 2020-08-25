Search for Sergeant continues, One week after disappearance

KILLEEN, TX- The signs pleading for the public’s help in locating 23-year-old Sargent Elder fernandez can be seen throughout the city of Killeen as the days he’s been missing continue adding up.

According to the army, Fernandes was last seen wearing a black Army physical training t-shirt and shorts with black, orange, and yellow athletic shoes.

On Sunday the soldier’s family met with commanding generals who say finding Fernandes safe and resuming the care he was receiving before his recent absence remains the top priority.

A top priority for top ranking officers on fort hood and civilians alike.

Jennie Minzer and Diana Rivera are like many in the fort hood area looking for answers that explain why and how another fort hood soldier is missing.

“How many times does this have to happen to these families? This has to come to an end,” said Rivera.

A question many have asked since the disappearance of Gregory Wedel morales and Vanessa Guillén who were both missing for months before their remains were found.

A missing poster for Fernandes featured at the mural created to honor guillens life who was just memorialized in Houston weeks ago.

“This is very sad that this has happened again but we’re going to keep going and we’re not going to give up with the family,” Rivera said.

Rivera says she like many in the area want the same thing Fernandezes family wants and that’s a safe return home.

But between that goal and where the soldiers family is the missing information that sheds more light on his disappearance.

“Somebody knows something and come forward. This family is in a lot of pain. They’re hurting they need answers,” Rivera added.

She’s exhausting every effort to reconnect Elder fernandez with his family, even convincing him to come forward if he’s watching.

“You’re not in trouble. If that’s been told to you or if that’s how you feel, please reach out to your family,” said Rivera.