Search ongoing in Texas for possible missing boater

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard says it’s searching for a possible missing boater near Galveston along the Texas Gulf Coast.

The search began after the Tiki Island police department reported around 2 a.m. Saturday that it had received a call about an unmanned 21-foot boat found near the east side of Jones Bay, located northwest of Galveston.

Officials were unable to contact the boat’s owner and began their search.

A 29-foot Coast Guard response boat and the Tiki Island police department continued searching for the possible missing boater on Saturday.

