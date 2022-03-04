BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas – The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing teen.

15-year-old Vanessa Ann Rodriguez was last seen at a residence in the 100 block of Ridgecreek around February 8. She was going to a residence in the 1500 block of Boone Street in Bryan.

She is 5’2″, weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes, and has black hair with dyed red bangs.

If you see Rodriguez, you are urged to not approach her – but instead to call local law enforcement. You can also call the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at 979-361-3888.

Sources: Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley