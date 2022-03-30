COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley and the College Station Police Department need your help to find a missing man.

54-year-old Richard Travis Davidson has been missing for over 255 days. He is 6’0″, weighs 230 pounds, and has black hair, with brown eyes.

Davidson was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. on July 17, 2021, in the 800 block of Krenek Tap Road in College Station.

Davidson is believed to be transient in and around the College Station area – however, he has not been seen in several months, has not contacted any family members and may have traveled out of the area.

If you have any information, you can call the department at 979-764-3600.