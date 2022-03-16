WACO, Texas – Waco Police Detectives need your help to find a missing man.

The department says the last time anyone saw 52-year-old Paul Russell Brown was February 23, when he walked off from his apartment. Paul is diagnosed with severe schizophrenia, and his loved ones believe he has not been taking his medication.

The department says Paul left his phone and personal items behind, and that he is known for leaving and going on long walks – but he has never disappeared for weeks like this.

Paul is about 5’11”, has brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs about 170 pounds.

If you know of Paul’s whereabouts, you can call 9-1-1 or Waco PD at 254-750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department