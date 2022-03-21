COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The College Station Police Department and the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley need your help to find a missing teen.

13-year-old Adrianna Nekeyia Auston was last seen around 10:00 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Luther Street. She is 5’4″, weighs 160 pounds, and has black and red hair, with brown eyes. She is believed to be in the Bryan-College Station area.

If you have any information on Adrianna’s whereabouts, you can contact College Station PD at 979-764-3600, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.