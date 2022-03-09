WHITNEY, Texas – The Whitney Police Department needs your help to find a missing girl.

The family of 16-year-old Shannon Peeples reported her as a runaway on Tuesday, and she was last seen on March 3. Her family has not been able to contact her, and are concerned for her well-being.

The department reports that contact with Shannon has been made, but they are still waiting to safely find her.

Shannon Peeples has hazel eyes, brown hair and a nose ring, and was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue jeans.

If you have any information on Shannon’s whereabouts, you can call the Whitney Police Department at (254) 694-2638.

Source: Whitney Police Department