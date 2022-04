TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help to find a runaway teen.

16-year-old Timothy Davis is 6’2”, and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair, with stubble facial hair.

Timothy was last seen on April 9 at 1:50 p.m. wearing a black warm-up suit and multi-colored shoes.

If you have any information on Timothy’s whereabouts, you can call Temple PD at 254-298-5500.