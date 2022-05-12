LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate who stole a TDCJ transport bus and wrecked it.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says they received a call at approximately 1:22 p.m. Thursday. The accident occurred between Highway 45 and FM-39 – off of Highway 7. DPS says these roadways are shut down.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect – identified as 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez – is wearing a white Texas Department of Criminal Justice jumpsuit. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice tells FOX 44 News that Lopez was being transported, assaulted and stabbed a corrections officer, and then exited the vehicle. The officer’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening.



Gonzalo Lopez.

The TDCJ says Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County.

Multiple agents are working to find Lopez. A perimeter is currently set up around Highway 7.

Authorities say that if you happen to see Lopez, you are urged to call the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 903-536-2749. You can also call 9-1-1. The public is urged to not approach him.