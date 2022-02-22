TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department needs your help to identify a robbery suspect.

The man in the pictures below was involved in a store robbery in the Brooks Drive area on Tuesday morning. He walked out of a store with a battery. After a store employee tried to stop him, the suspect assaulted the employee. The employee sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is a middle-aged man wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a cowboy hat.



(Courtesy: Temple Police Department)

If you have any information, you can call Temple PD at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Source: Temple Police Department