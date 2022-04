MADISON COUNTY, Texas – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a wanted man.

39-year-old Philip Cameron Carter is considered armed and dangerous. His last known locations were within the Madison, Walker, and Harris Counties.





(Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

If you see or find Carter, the Sheriff’s Office urges to not approach him – instead call 9-1-1 or local law enforcement.

Carter has five active felony warrants. His last known vehicle was a black Ford F-250, with a Texas license plate RJC-1659.