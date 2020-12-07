Seasonal safety guidelines

Temple, Tx – Temple fire department wants to make sure that you are being safe this holiday season.

Fire fighters say fires in homes can be preventable simply by following these safety guidelines.

“A lot of times people have holiday candles in the home and if they’re going to burn those holidays candles we like to remind them, ‘hey blow those out’ if they leave the room or just don’t leave those unattended,” says fire fighter Santos Soto.

To avoid potential fires in the home, Temple fire department recommends homeowners to clean out the chimney at least once a year.

“That’s going to reduce that soot build up or that, creosote build up inside that chimney. That’s the stuff that will actually ignite inside there and start a fire up inside the chimney,” says Soto.

A heat source too close to the Christmas tree causes 1 in every 4 winter fires.

“If you have those real trees make sure you water them. Keep those trees away from any other heat source; that goes for fire places, space heaters, anything like that. If you’re using any of those space heaters or fireplaces make sure you have at least a 3 foot clearance all the way around that from anything that is flammable.” says Soto.