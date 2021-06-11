Second arrest in Temple game room beating and robbery

Temple police report making a second arrest in a May 1 incident in which a man was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.

Fifty-two-year-old Floretta Strickland had been identified as a suspect in the case.

She was located by Killeen Police Wednesday and arrest on the Temple warrant.

It was about 2:22 a.m. May 1 when officers were called to the area of 29th and Adams Avenue and found a male victim lying on the ground with a bloody shirt and blood streaming down his face.

He told police the last thing he remembered was being at a game room, then being beaten and robbed.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with police subsequently developing Strickland along wit 34-year-old Javier Mena as suspects.

Officers had earlier arrested Mena at his residence in the 100 block of North 23rd.

Killeen police made the arrest of Strickland. She remained in the Bell County Jail Friday with her bond set at $100,000. Mena was also held on $200,000 bond.