Second arrest made in 2018 Temple road race crash

Temple police report that a man connected to a 2018 traffic crash involving a street race has been arrested by Austin police and brought back to Bell County.

Rodney Darnell Alexander,Jr remained in the Bell County Jail Friday, held in lieu of $100,000 bond on a charge of racing on the highway resulting in serious bodily injury.

Devin Cox had been arrested by Pennsylvania State Police back in April of 2019 in the same case.

Police say it was August 31 of 2018 that officers responded to a crash at the intersection of South General Bruce Drive and Southwest H.K. Dodgen Loop.

Witnesses told police that two vehicles had been seen racing before running a red light and striking another vehicle, a 2002 Honda.

Officers learned 27-year-old Devin Cox was driving a 2017 Toyota passenger car, 27-year-old Rodney Alexander was driving a 2008 Infinity.

Witnesses told officers that the Toyota went through a red light and stuck the Honda.

Warrants for the two men accused of racing were issued in March of 2019.