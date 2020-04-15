Second arrest made in bat attack on Temple teen

Temple police report a second arrest has been made in connection with an attack with a bat that sent a juvenile victim to the hospital.

Thirty-eight-year-old Kelli Jean Biddle was booked into the Bell County Jail Tuesday night on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Temple Police spokesman Chris Christoff said she was arrested after an extensive investigation done by TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division.

The charges stemmed from an incident which took place the night of November 17, 2019.

Temple officers met with the victim at Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Medical Center that night.

The victim stated he and Orin Biddle had been involved in an altercation, which escalated with the victim being beaten with a bat.

Kelli Biddle was alleged to have been present on scene and drove Orin away from the area in her car.

Orin Anthony Biddle

Warrants were obtained for both with Orin Biddle arrested March 29 and Kelli Biddle arrested Tuesday.