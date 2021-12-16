Belton police report a second arrest has been made in connection with the robbery of a man who had set up a meeting with a woman he met on a dating website.

Thirty-three-year-old Matthew Wilson was picked up at his residence in Killeen Wednesday by deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and transported to the Bell County Jail.

Penny Morales had been arrested last week in the same case.

Penny Morales

The arrests came in connection with a robbery that had occurred October 29 in the 1200 block of Magnolia Road.

Belton officers were called to that location where the victim reported he had invited a woman from a dating site to his home and was robbed at gunpoint.

Both remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday, Morales held on $150,000 bond with Wilson’s bond not set Thursday morning.