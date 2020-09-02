Second arrest made in June Valley Mills Drive murder

Waco police report a second arrest has been made in the June 20th shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead.

Waco Police Department Sgt Peter Mottley confirmed that Malachi Jawan Wright was arrested on a murder charged Tuesday afternoon.

McLennan County Jail records indicated bond had not been set as of Wednesday morning.

Elijah Marquise Thompson was booked into the McLennan County Jail Friday in the same case with his bond set at a half-million dollars.

The men were charged in the death of Tyrese Carroll who was shot and killed in a parking lot at 1107 North Valley Mills Drive near Whataburger.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Hospital staff were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead.