Second arrest made in murder of Jatron Thomas

Waco police report a second arrest in the October 2020 shooting death of Jatron Lavar Thomas.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said 17-year old Onobia Sywna Bernett was arrested Friday morning by the Lone Start US Marshal Task Force at a location in Waco.

The first arrest in the case came early in January when 18-year-old Ocie Bernett was arrested on warrants obtained by a Waco police detective.

Ocie Bernett

The two suspects are siblings, according to Bynum.

Police officers found Jatron Lavar Thomas with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 2600 block of South 14th Street in Waco on Oct. 15th, around 1 a.m.

A caller told police about hearing gunshots and then a car speeding away.

Bynum said although a second arrest has now been made, this case is still under investigation.

Ocie Bernett remains in the McLennan County Jail with bond set at $300,000 on the murder charge and and additional $150,000 bond on an aggravated robbery charge out of Bellmead.

Bond for Onobia Bernett had not been set as of midday Friday.