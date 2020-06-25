LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Second arrest made in robbery of auto repair shop in Temple

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kadeezsha Regine Campbell

Temple police report making two arrests in the case of an auto repairman who was forced to give up a car he had repaired at gunpoint

Police were called to the shop in the 1200 block of South Second Street May 3 about 4:00 p.m.

The victim told officers he had been working on a vehicle for a customer when a man and woman came in and tried to collect the keys to the vehicle without paying.

He told police the man had assaulted him and threatened him with a firearm.

The victim then gave the pair the keys and the suspects fled in a gold Nissan Altima.

After an investigation police spokesman Cody Weems said they identified the suspects as 26-year-old Kadeezsha Campbell and 22-year-old Tavon Williams.

Williams was arrested Monday by Killeen police and Campbell was picked up by Temple PD Wednesday at a residence in the 2000 block of South 11th Street.

Tavon Marquette Williams

Campbell was charged with aggravated robbery with her bond set at $200,000.

Williams had a much longer list of charges in connection with other cases.

In addition to the robbery charge, jail records showed him held on charges of assault of a public servant, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and deadly conduct.

His bond was set at a total of $321,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44