Second arrest made in robbery of auto repair shop in Temple

Temple police report making two arrests in the case of an auto repairman who was forced to give up a car he had repaired at gunpoint

Police were called to the shop in the 1200 block of South Second Street May 3 about 4:00 p.m.

The victim told officers he had been working on a vehicle for a customer when a man and woman came in and tried to collect the keys to the vehicle without paying.

He told police the man had assaulted him and threatened him with a firearm.

The victim then gave the pair the keys and the suspects fled in a gold Nissan Altima.

After an investigation police spokesman Cody Weems said they identified the suspects as 26-year-old Kadeezsha Campbell and 22-year-old Tavon Williams.

Williams was arrested Monday by Killeen police and Campbell was picked up by Temple PD Wednesday at a residence in the 2000 block of South 11th Street.

Tavon Marquette Williams

Campbell was charged with aggravated robbery with her bond set at $200,000.

Williams had a much longer list of charges in connection with other cases.

In addition to the robbery charge, jail records showed him held on charges of assault of a public servant, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and deadly conduct.

His bond was set at a total of $321,000.