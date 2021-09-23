Second arrest made in Robinson fire death, brothers now held

Robinson Police Chief Richard Andreucci said Thursday that the brother of a man originally held in the August fire death of a Robinson man has now also been arrested.

As with the first arrest, 36-year-old Jason Lloyd of Teague was picked up with the assistance of the US Marshals Task Force and was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of capital murder by terroristic threat or other felony.

His brother, 38-year-old Willie Joe Lloyd, Jr., also of Teague, was arrested back on August 12, held originally on three counts of attempted capital murder with his bond set at a total of $1.5 million.

Both men were being held in connection with an August 12 fire at a home in the 100 block of Bentwood in Robinson.

Three people were in the house at the time of the fire.

One of the men, described as an ex-boyfriend of Willie Joe Lloyd, Jr., was taken to a hospital in Dallas suffering from severe burns. The arrest affidavits state that he died August 23.

A woman who was upstairs in the home who was identified as the sister of the deceased victim, was treated for smoke inhalation.

Another man who was present in the home at the time of the fires was also transported to a hospital burn unit in Dallas with burns over forty percent of his body.

The arrest affidavits stated that an accelerant had been used with fires started in various parts of the house.

Initially, Willie Lloyd was arrested, but as the investigation continued, it was found that a car had been borrowed by Willie Lloyd the night of the fire, and when it was returned, the owner reported another man he believed to be his brother was with him.

The arrest affidavit for Jason Lloyd also stated that an officer spotted him walking away from the fire as he arrived on the scene – later identifying him through a photo lineup.

Chief Andreucci also said Thursday that several search warrants had been served as the investigation continued after the first arrest that included warrants for cell phones and cell phone records that he said placed Jason Lloyd at the location of the fire when his brother was alleged to have been there.

The affidavits also stated that the investigation showed that the fires in the home started in different locations and did not appear to have been the work of just one person.

Chief Andreucci also said that even with the second arrest, the case is still considered open and that the investigation is still active.