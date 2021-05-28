Second arrest made in Waco Lenox Avenue murder

Waco police say that a second arrest has been made in connection with the April 4 shooting death of Damon Morgan.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found Omarion Mayes Thursday and served him with a murder arrest warrant.

He has been booked into the McLennan County Jail.

Morgan was shot and killed April 4 in the 1000 block of Lenox Avenue with Mayes and Vincent Snell developed as suspects early on in the investigation.

Snell was arrested April 30 and remains in the McLennan County Jail on a total of $470,000 bond on murder and other additional charges.

Vincent Snell

Police spokesman Peter Mottley said both Mayes and Snell are known to be members of a criminal street gang.