Second arrest made in West drive by shooting

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office reports a second man has been arrested in connection with a June 27 shooting incident in which several shots struck a house, outbuilding and car near West.

Quentin Riley Spaulding was booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, accused of being one of a group of people who fired several shots at the home in the 1500 block of West W.A. Neel Road.

Earlier Gary Wayne Barrington had been arrested in connection with the same incident.

Gary Wayne Barrington

It was on June 27 that deputies were called to the 1500 block of West W.A. Neel Road near West in regard to a shooting.

They met with victims including a homeowner and a neighbor who reported that their house, outbuilding and car sitting in the driveway was shot at, damaging them with bullets entering the home a car and nearly striking numerous people.

Deputies learned that there had been a party going on and that one of the suspects, later identified as Barrington, had been there.

There had been some kind of fight and Barrington had been attacked.

Barrington and a group of friends left with his arrest affidavit stating that he had been heard making the statement that he was going to “come back and shoot up the place.”

The arrest affidavit for Quentin Spaulding stated that Barrington had met up with a group of friends at a park in West where their plans were discussed.

The affidavit said that a juvenile male had possession of an AR-10 rifle, Barrington had a Kel-Tec .380 handgun and Quentin Spaulding had an AK-47 rifle.

The group went back by the home in two vehicles.

Barrington had earlier been accused of firing the handgun several times from the back seat of a car, while Spaulding and another person were in the bed of a truck.

The affidavit stated the claim that the AK-47 was fired numerous times at the house, outbuilding and a car with the shooter having knowledge that they were occupied, while another male fired the AR-10 in the same direction.

The affidavit stated that when Spaulding was brought in for questioning he admitted to firing the AK-47 from the bed of the truck toward the house.

No one was injured despite the large number of shots that were fired.