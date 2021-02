The second dose of the COVID19 vaccine was set to be administered Wednesday morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the Bell County Expo Center.

Those going for the second dose should enter off Loop 121 turning into the east most entrance into the Expo parking lot, proceeding to the check in point.

The vaccine will be administered on the back side of the round building, with drivers then going to an observation area, then exiting onto the I-35 access road.