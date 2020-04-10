1  of  2
Second Killeen PD employee tests positive for COVID-19

KILLEEN, Texas – A second employee of the Killeen Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

City of Killeen Executive Director of Communications Hilary Shine released this information in a statement Friday afternoon, stating:

“There are two City of Killeen employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. Both employees work for the Police Department. To protect their privacy, no further details will be released related to their current status. 

“The City is following CDC recommendations for the handling of potential exposure of other employees. Those recommendations continue to evolve, so specifics including the number of quarantined employees, their work status, etc. will not be disclosed. 

“The City is hopeful for the recovery of the two employees and will continue to support all affected.”

Source: City of Killeen

