Second Waco H-E-B employee tests positive for COVID-19

WACO, Texas – A Waco H-E-B employee at the South Valley Mills location has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an H-E-B press release, the company says a partner who was confirmed positive was last in the store on April 20. All partners at the location have been notified, and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since. Social distancing practices are being strictly enforced.

This comes after an H-E-B employee at the Wooded Acres store in Waco tested positive for COVID-19 on April 17.

H-E-B said in the press release it will do its part to help fellow Texans in any situation. For the latest H-E-B news concerning the coronavirus, you can visit the H-E-B Newsroom.