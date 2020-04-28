Second Waco H-E-B employee tests positive for COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – A Waco H-E-B employee at the South Valley Mills location has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an H-E-B press release, the company says a partner who was confirmed positive was last in the store on April 20. All partners at the location have been notified, and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since. Social distancing practices are being strictly enforced.

This comes after an H-E-B employee at the Wooded Acres store in Waco tested positive for COVID-19 on April 17.

H-E-B said in the press release it will do its part to help fellow Texans in any situation. For the latest H-E-B news concerning the coronavirus, you can visit the H-E-B Newsroom.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44