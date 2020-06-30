Secretary of U.S. Army speaks on missing Fort Hood soldier

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Secretary of the U.S. Army Ryan D. McCarthy is speaking out on social media regarding the search for missing PFC. Vanessa Guillen.

McCarthy posted on the Secretary of the Army’s official Facebook page:

“We are very concerned for the welfare of PFC Vanessa Guillen and we fully understand the frustration felt by the family, friends and fellow Soldiers of Vanessa. We are doing everything in our power to get her back and will not stop until we do.” – U.S. Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy

Pfc. Guillen was last seen in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment at Fort Hood on April 22.

There is a reward for $50,000 for information leading to Pfc. Guillen. Anyone with information can contact the Fort Hood Criminal Investigations Department at (254) 287-2722 or online.

Source: Secretary of the Army