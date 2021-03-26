Seizure of 8 pounds of marijuana leads to arrest of Killeen man

A 28-year-old Killeen man is being held on $50,000 bond after police connected him with the recovery of just over eight pounds of marijuana recovered during a search of a Killeen home.

Blaise Aric Fletcher was located by US Marshals in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway and taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon.

They had been looking for him after the Bell County District Attorney’s Office had returned a complaint on the felony charge.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it was back on January 29 that a knock and announce narcotics search warrant was executed at a residence located in the 700 block of Oakhill Drive.

Detectives with the Organized Crime Unit and with the assistance of the Tactical Response Unit entered the residence, conducted a sweep of the residence and no one was inside.

The search was conducted and detectives located multiple canisters with suspected marijuana in various locations throughout the residence.

A sample field tested presumptive positive for marijuana.

Documents with the name of the suspect were also located inside the residence.

The total weight of marijuana seized was 8.02 pounds.