Self-confessed ‘crip’ sentenced to 15 years in Aggravated Robbery case

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – One man has been sentenced to 15 years for Aggravated Robbery for and incident that took place last year.

Jamal Zeno was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in an Aggravated Robbery that took place in the parking lot of a Taco Bell. On August 9th, 2019, Zeno and two other suspects arraigned to purchase marijuana at the restaurant on Harvey Road in College station. This was when one of the suspects Zeno was driving pulled a weapon on the seller, in order to rob him.

During his sentencing, Zeno confessed to being a member of the criminal street gang known as the Crips.