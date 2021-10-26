Semi carrying suphuric acid crashes in Leon County

The department of Public Safety reports an 18 wheeler carrying 29,978 pounds of sulphuric acid crashed Tuesday morning near Leona in Leon County

It was initially reported the truck was carrying ammonia

The crash occurred shortly after 7:00 a.m. on southbound I-45 just south of FM 977 near Leona.

The southbound lanes of the Interstate were reported closed.

There was no information regarding a leak, however the process of offloading the material was expected to take some time.

The driver was not injured.

A hazardous material team was also dispatched to the site.

Traffic was stopped at the 156 mile post.

Southbound traffic was being rerouted to State Highway 75 in Leona

Northbound traffic was being rerouted to Old San Antonio Road ( OSR) and State Highway 75 at the Madison/ Leon County line.

Nearby roadside parks were evacuated.