COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A semi-truck was struck by a northbound train in College Station on Monday morning.

The College Station Police and Fire Departments are working a crash at the intersection of Wellborn Road and S Dowling Road. The truck’s driver was transported to the hospital by an ambulance, and is suspected to have non-incapacitating injuries.

Travelers are urged to avoid this area, if possible. A wrecker is assisting to clear the scene.

Union Pacific and College Station Police are investigating.

Source: College Station Police Department