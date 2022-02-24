Texas Senator John Cornyn responded Thursday morning to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“America stands with Ukraine, and we will do everything we can to help them defend themselves against the Russian Federation,” Sen. Cornyn said in a statement released before 9 a.m.

Russian troops launched a broad assault on Ukraine from three sides early Thursday morning, local time. The attack brought explosions to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and other cities. Ukraine’s leadership said Thursday at least 40 people have been killed so far in what it called a “full-scale war” targeting the country from the east, north, and south.

“The United States has played no part in creating this crisis, but we have a responsibility to support the Ukrainian people as they fight to defend their own sovereignty,” Sen. Cornyn says. “Putin has tried to get away with as much as he can, and it would be naive to think that he will stop at Ukraine. Ukraine is on the front line of a crisis, but the security of Europe is also in question.”

The Republican lawmaker says this isn’t just about Ukraine or Europe. “This is about America’s credibility and that of our friends and allies around the world and our willingness to stand up for our values and defend our freedoms. If the U.S. fails to support Ukraine, other authoritarian movements like those in China and Iran will take note.”