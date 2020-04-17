Sen. Ted Cruz speaks with Waco Chamber about stimulus package

WACO, Texas – Senator Ted Cruz joined the Waco Chamber of Commerce Friday to discuss how the state and federal governments are handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The senator says the $2.2 trillion Stimulus Bill brought all lawmakers together, and that normally he would have balked at voting for something that spent so much money – and that while there is some pork in the bill, there is much less than in normal bills.

Sen. Cruz was also asked about how the government will keep track of who gets stimulus checks.

In a lighter moment, at one point during the Zoom call, Cruz took a moment to tell one of the children that she could not play with her iPad.