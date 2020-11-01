Senator John Cornyn campaigns in Belton days before election

BELTON, Texas: Senator John Cornyn stopped in Belton Saturday as part of his 21-city bus tour of Texas as he seeks re-election Tuesday.

Cornyn was welcomed by scores of supporters and Texas Republican politicians like Dr. Brad Buckley and Congressman John Carter.

He urged the crowd to vote Tuesday and his team even encouraged the audience to text their friends to make sure they vote as well.

They also admitted the race with upstart Democrat opponent M.J. Hegar is closer than they thought it would be. Cornyn cited Hegar’s funding coming from outside the state as one of the reasons he believes she would not represent Texas well.

“We need to make the rest of the country more like Texas, not Texas more like New York and California,” Cornyn said. “Thank you and God bless you, let’s go out there and run through the tape.”

