Senator Ted Cruz Extending His Quarantine After Contact with Second Coronavirus Paitent

Houston,TX- Texas senator Ted Cruz announces he will extend his self quarantine after interacting with a second person who tested positive for Coronavirus.

Senator Cruz says a Spanish government official, whom he had a meeting with at his office on Capitol Hill on March 3rd tested positive for the virus.

The Senator initially went into a 14-day quarantine earlier this week after he interacted with someone that tested positive for covid-19 at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Cruz, who has not been tested at this time, says that he will continue to work out of his home in Texas out of an abundance of caution.