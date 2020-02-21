Senior housing project in Temple’s future

The Temple city council Thursday night adopted a resolution supporting a 130-unit senior housing development called The Lofts at Temple Medical, planned for a location near the intersection fo Southwest H.K. Dodgen Loop and Scott & White Boulevard.

The development will now be considered for a federal housing tax credit program program managed by the Texas Department of Community Affairs.

The program was created to encourage investment and development of affordable rental housing by reducing the debt that developers would incur by additional borrowing, thus allowing them to offer lower, more affordable rates for their rentals.