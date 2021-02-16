Senior living facilities need help to keep residents warm

WACO, Texas – “Right now we’ve been without power for about 48 hours. Our power went out about yesterday morning about 2:00 a.m.,” says Carrie Pullin, the Executive Director of Arbor House and Senior Care Facility.

Arbor House and Senior Care Facility are doing what they can to keep the residents warm.

“We’re serving soups for meals because it is warm. We’re bringing them coffee and hot cocoa, but just layering clothes. We’ve had donations of blankets and coats and some hats, so just bundling up and hungering down,” says Pullin.

With the extreme winter weather we’re expecting, Arbor House is asking the community to help out if they can.

“But if anybody has battery-powered space heaters, that would be awesome because we can put the heat down the hallway and be able to warm up our memory care. But we’re at about 65 degrees, which isn’t that bad. But still, with another night in the single digits ahead of us, it’s cold,” says Pullin.

To keep the seniors safe, they a plan to move them somewhere warm for the night.

“Also some families are just coming over to pick up their loved ones if they have heat at their house until we can get our power back on,” say Pullin.

If you can make donations to Arbor House and Senior Care Facility, their address is 2418 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX 76711. They are in need for extra blankets, hand warmers, portable space heaters, flashlights, or batteries.