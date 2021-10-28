Sentences stacked for Cameron man convicted on child porn, solicitation charges

A 34-year-old Cameron man will have to serve three sentences back-to-back after a district judge ordered them stacked following his conviction Wednesday.

A 20th District Court jury found Evan Elon Webber guilty on two separate counts of possession of child pornography and one count of online solicitation of a minor.

Webber elected to go to the jury for punishment and they quickly handed down a ten-year sentence on each county along with a $10,000 fine.

This is the maximum sentence for the three third-degree felonies.

The state asked that the sentences be stacked and Judge John W. Youngblood then ordered the sentences to be served consecutively, meaning Webber must serve one sentence before beginning the next.

Milam County First Assistant District Attorney Brian Price prosecuted the State’s cases which were investigated and filed by the Office of the Attorney General’s special task force on Child Exploitation.

Webber had been arrested in February 2019 and had remained in jail since that time up through his trial.